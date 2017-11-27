VIDEO: Smiths Station gun shop broken into twice in 2 months

Smiths Station, AL (WTVM) - A local gun store took to social media to advise someone tried to break into their shop on Lee Road 246.



According to Flat Iron Arms' official Facebook page, the store was the target of an attempted drive-in burglary. The store's page also confirmed it will be closed until further notice, and also added no guns or ammunition were stolen from the site.





On Oct. 15, store owners Rodney and Kristie Stariha told News Leader 9 they heard the alarms go off at the store. When they arrived, they found shattered glass and smashed bricks, while security footage confirmed an unidentified driver backed a vehicle right into the front of the store.



The Starihas also said the suspects from the October incident only got away with empty boxes, since they keep their merchandise secured and locked away from the store's front counters.



