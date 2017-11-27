CSU hires Atlanta expert for new TSYS Cybersecurity Center

A plethora of organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday and GAGives on Nov. 28.More >>
A local gun store took to social media, saying someone tried to break into their shop on Lee Road 246.More >>
Columbus State University has hired an Atlanta technology expert to lead the new TSYS Cybersecurity Center.More >>
St. Francis Hospital has named its new CEO. Dan Jones has been named chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.More >>
The Russell County NAACP is set to deliver a statement, potentially calling on city and state officials to look into votes cast in Phenix City's recent special election for city council.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
A pool reporter said law enforcement stopped the van and the driver made obscene gestures.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
All lanes are blocked on MS 16 due to police activity.More >>
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
