CSU hires Atlanta expert for new TSYS Cybersecurity Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University has hired an Atlanta technology expert to lead the new TSYS Cybersecurity Center.

Michael Barker is the CEO and owner of C4 Group, Inc., a consulting and contract services firm that works in the area of information technology, security, incident response, digital forensics, assurance, audit, compliance, and governance across a broad spectrum of industries.

With a bachelor of science in nuclear engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and a master of science in Information Security Management from the University of Fairfax and 35 years of experience across a broad range of technologies and industries, Barker is a recognized industry leader in cyber security, information security, and digital forensics.

“We are delighted we were able to hire someone with Barker’s background and qualifications,” said Linda Hadley, dean of the Turner College of Business, which houses the TSYS School of Computer Science and the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity. “He will be a great complement to the outstanding computer science and cybersecurity faculty we already have in place.”

The TSYS Center for Cybersecurity is one result from a $5 million gift in 2015 to Columbus State University’s ongoing First Choice comprehensive campaign.

