NAACP calling Phenix City officials to look into voter fraud allegations

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Russell County NAACP is set to deliver a statement, potentially calling on city and state officials to look into votes cast in Phenix City's recent special election for city council.

According to a statement put out by the chapter, the group wants a "thorough, unbiased investigation" into what it believes are voting irregularities from the District 2 city council election.

In that election on Nov. 14, Vickey Carter Johnson got 240 votes, while Baxley Oswalt got 225 - sending this contest to a run-off.

The controversy developed when Phenix City police chief Ray Smith told those at a city council session 52 people who do not actually live in Phenix City were able to vote in the special election, using their business addresses to register as voters.

The majority of discussion so far has been whether or not these fraud allegations were made on purpose.

We have obtained a copy of a letter sent from the city clerk's desk, reading, in part, "The city has been advised to notify the Russell County Board of Registrars and demand that the board remove ineligible electors from the 2017 Phenix City District 2 voter list..."

The NAACP clarified that it does not support any candidate, but simply wants transparent and honest elections.

The runoff between Johnson and Oswalt is set for Dec. 19.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.