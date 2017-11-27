St. Francis announces Dan Jones as CEO

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Francis Hospital's interim CEO has moved into a permanent position.

Dan Jones has been named chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. He has been serving as the interim CEO at the hospital since August.

“Dan has demonstrated a strong commitment to St. Francis and its communities since serving as interim CEO,” said Cherie Sibley, chief operating officer (COO) of LifePoint Health’s Central Group, which St. Francis is a part of.

Jones has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience – ranging in scope from daily hospital operations and multi-site health system management to ambulatory and inpatient care and strategic planning and execution.

“When Dan joined the St. Francis team, it became quickly apparent what a great fit he is for this hospital and community," said Steve Butler, chairman of St. Francis’ board of directors. "His leadership skills, warm personality, and commitment to our mission made him feel like family from the start. We are delighted that he is staying on at St. Francis to lead our hospital moving forward."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.