Columbus nonprofit organizations to participate in #GivingTuesda - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus nonprofit organizations to participate in #GivingTuesday

(Source: GAGives.org) (Source: GAGives.org)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several nonprofit organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday and GAGives on Nov. 28.

This year, GA Gives is partnering with Giving Tuesday to benefit nonprofits.

Here is a list of some nonprofits participating in the Chattahoochee Valley:

  • Brown Bag of Columbus
  • PAWS Humane
  • Columbus Botanical Garden
  • Columbus Hospice
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities
  • Teen Advisors
  • The Junior League of Columbus
  • Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus
  • Family Theatre
  • Jr. League of Columbus

Click here to search for your favorite nonprofit and donate!

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly