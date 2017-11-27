Columbus nonprofit organizations to participate in #GivingTuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several nonprofit organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday and GAGives on Nov. 28.

This year, GA Gives is partnering with Giving Tuesday to benefit nonprofits.

Here is a list of some nonprofits participating in the Chattahoochee Valley:

Brown Bag of Columbus

PAWS Humane

Columbus Botanical Garden

Columbus Hospice

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Teen Advisors

The Junior League of Columbus

Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus

Family Theatre

Jr. League of Columbus

Click here to search for your favorite nonprofit and donate!

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.