7th annual Bo Bikes Bama charity ride announced

Looking to ride bikes with football and baseball legend Bo Jackson? Then, Bo Bikes Bama is the event for you.

Registration will open Jan. 18, 2018 for the Apr. 28 event taking place in Auburn.

Bo Bikes Bama is a charity bike ride created by Jackson to benefit the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund in Alabama.

The event began in 2012, on the first anniversary of the devastating April 2011 tornadoes. The annual event has taken place every year since to honor the lives lost during those tornadoes and help the state of Alabama recover and prepare for the future.

Since 2012, more than 5,200 participants have traveled from as far as England to cycle alongside Jackson to raise upwards of $1.3 million.

“Just by riding a bike, people from Alabama, across the country, and even across the Atlantic Ocean have helped us raise more than $1.3 million for this important cause,” Jackson said. “We look forward to seeing returning participants in 2018 and welcoming first-time riders to the Bo Bikes Bama family. Let’s band together and make the 7th annual Bo Bikes Bama the biggest yet.”

The fun starts before the ride, though. Jackson will lead a VIP experience the morning of Friday, Apr. 27 followed up by a reception that evening where attendees can meet fellow riders and supporters.

Nike, Trek Bicycle, Trek Travel, and Big Communications are producing partners for the 2018 event.

