Tony Sloan is a Reporter/Producer at WTVM News Leader 9. He joined the news team in November 2017.

He is a May 2017 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, where he began his television career as head anchor and reporter for their live on-air broadcast station, MT10 News. There, he won an AP Award for reporting and was nominated for several others.

Tony is from Memphis, Tennessee where he worked as an intern at WMC Action News 5 in 2016. Before coming to Columbus, Tony worked as Assignment Editor and Sports Photographer at WATN Local 24 in Memphis.

Tony is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists as well as the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. When he’s not at work, Tony enjoys reading, traveling, and meeting new people.

Tony is excited to serve the Fountain City and is looking forward to meeting the community.

To keep up with his reports, you can follow him on Twitter @Tony_Sloan_ and Facebook at Tony Sloan WTVM. If you have a story idea for Tony, email him at tsloan@wtvm.com.