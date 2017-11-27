Human remains found behind Opelika trailer park in 2016 ID'd - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Human remains found behind Opelika trailer park in 2016 ID'd

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Andrew James Barnett Jr. (Source: Opelika Police Department) Andrew James Barnett Jr. (Source: Opelika Police Department)
Scene where remains where found in 2016. (Source: WTVM File) Scene where remains where found in 2016. (Source: WTVM File)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Human remains that were found in Opelika in September of last year have now been identified.

On September 30, 2016, The Opelika Police Department recovered human remains behind Bennett’s Trailer Park, in the 1300 block of South Long Street, in Opelika.

Those remains were forwarded to the Department of Forensic Sciences and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for laboratory examination. 

Results from those examinations determined to be the human remains of Andrew James Barnett Jr., who was reported missing in Opelika on June 17, 2004.

If you have any information regarding the circumstances surrounding Mr. Barnett’s death, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

