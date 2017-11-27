SLIDESHOW:100+ animals adopted during PAWS Humane event

In anticipation of Black Friday, PAWS Humane hosted a fee-waived pet adoption event over the weekend. And now, the results are in!

PAWS Humane stated that they were housing more than 130 animals prior to Black Friday weekend, putting them at capacity.

Throughout the event, PAWS was able to adopt 105 animals into loving homes.

Thanks to sponsors American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Subaru, 62 dogs, 39 cats, and 4 rabbits get to go home for the holidays.

If you missed the event, but still want to adopt a furry friend, you can check out a list of available pets here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.