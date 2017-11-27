CPD arrests man for allegedly shooting at Club Fetish

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a local club on Sunday around 3:48 a.m.

According to police, a witness saw 32-year-old Dewayne Meadows shoot at Club Fetish.

Meadows ran away from police and was arrested at Lucky China on Manchester Expressway.

Police say he had a strong odor of alcohol. He has been charged with obstruction, discharging a weapon on private property, reckless conduct, and discharging a weapon while under the influence.

