Toomer’s Corner cleanup after Auburn Iron Bowl win

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Days after the big Iron Bowl victory for the Auburn Tigers, crews are still cleaning up the aftermath.

Toilet paper can still be seen hanging from numerous trees around Toomer's Corner.

Some folks out there Monday blowing toilet paper out of trees, raking it up, and even some picking it off piece by piece.

The tradition of rolling the trees happens after every Auburn football victory and crews say this rolling celebration is one for the books.

Crews say the cleanup should be all finished up by Tuesday afternoon.

