Winning it All: WTVM's SEC, ACC Championship Special

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
In preparation for Friday’s semifinal, it’s been a week of sleepless nights for Lanett head coach, Clifford Story. Lanett is the only area team with a shot at the state title.More >>
You can catch a preview on News Leader 9’s championship special "Winning it All” live from Atlanta, Friday night at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on WTVM.More >>
Auburn has now won five straight games since dropping to LSU and had the season of a lifetime in true fairy tale fashion.More >>
Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.More >>
This past Sunday, November 26, 2017 was a day to remember for Ucambre Williams of Phenix City, Alabama and his family. The Williams family gathered around the television during a watch party at their home to see Ucambre play in the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup.More >>
