Winning it All: WTVM's SEC, ACC Championship Special

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Be sure to tune in to WTVM Friday night ahead of two big match-ups in college football.

Auburn will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship game from Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta.

Miami and Clemson will go head-to-head for the ACC title in Charlotte.

You can catch a preview on News Leader 9’s championship special "Winning it All” live from Atlanta, Friday night at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on WTVM.

