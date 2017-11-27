2018 trial date set for CSU student hit and run case

Asia Hoskins, pictured on the left. (Source: WTVM File)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The case of a hit and run accident that severely injured a Columbus State University student will now go to trial.

William Tarver is accused in the July 2015 crash that left Asia Hoskins with severe brain injuries.

Investigators say Tarver was drag racing on Lawyers Lane in Columbus when the car he was driving crashed into Hoskins' vehicle.

Tarver fled the scene and was later arrested in Phenix City.

The trial is set to begin January 29.

