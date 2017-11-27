MCSB approves zero-tolerance language policy

Parents of one MCSD student allege a Reese Road Elementary School teacher used a racial slur when talking to their child. (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School Board, addressing racial remarks by a Reese Road Elementary teacher, has approved a zero-tolerance language policy at Monday evening’s meeting.

A board member saying after the incident it was the perfect chance to address this issue and establish a workplace policy against racial slurs.

The board voted yes and has approved that new zero-tolerance policy.

The proposal addresses a situation after a Reese Road Elementary School teacher used racial slurs during a conversation with African-American students.

District two board member John Thomas proposed the policy and said "zero" tolerance means review for termination.

“I feel good about what happened, the eventual result was that the policy has been approved and will be enacted and I hope that this will make a difference,” said Thomas.

All but two board members voted yes, Kathy Williams abstained and Laura McCray voted no.

