Firefighters battle fire at Patriot Pointe Apartments in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Fire and EMS have responded to a fire at a South Columbus apartment complex.

Firefighters were called out to the Patriot Pointe Apartments on the 3700 block of Chapman Way, off Fort Benning Road.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, a fire started in the kitchen at a unit on the first floor.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but smoke quickly spread to the second and third floors.

Residents were evacuated into the parking lot and were later moved into the lobby.

One person did suffer a medical issue, but we do not yet know if it was related to the fire.

The apartment complex houses elderly people.

CFD is still investigating the fire.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.