Alabama man arrested on sodomy, marijuana charges

Devonte Hunter was arrested on charges of attempted sodomy and possession of marijuana.

On Nov. 26, police responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a suspicious incident at a bar in the 100 block of East Magnolia Street.

After arriving at the scene, officers were met by employees of the bar who were detaining Hunter for allegedly forcing a female patron into a restroom.

The victim stated that Hunter grabbed her and threatened her with a handgun in an attempt to coerce her into performing a sexual act.

The woman managed to flee from the scene and notify security personnel; she was not injured in the incident.

After being detained, Auburn Police found marijuana in Hunter’s possession.

He is being charged with first-degree attempted sodomy and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Hunter is being held on $15,000 bond.

