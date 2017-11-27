Alabama man arrested on sodomy, marijuana charges

A man escaped Auburn police custody twice on the same day, prior to being arrested and charged According to police, an officer saw Jason Still walking on Mitcham Avenue carrying a backpack and a woman’s purse.More >>
Some local dancers are taking their talents to Disney World. The dancers from Performance Dance Centre in Columbus auditioned back in May and were selected to perform their own show at Disney Springs at Disney World.More >>
Traffic is slightly delayed following an accident at the intersection of Moon and Road and Veterans Parkway.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS have responded to a fire at a South Columbus apartment complex.More >>
Columbus State University is hosting their annual community-wide Winterfest event. The event is free to attend and will offer activities to everyone, including students, university faculty and staff, families, children, and more.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
