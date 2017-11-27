Columbus dancers head to Disney World to perform

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Some local dancers are taking their talents to Disney World.

The dancers from Performance Dance Centre in Columbus auditioned back in May and were selected to perform their own show at Disney Springs at Disney World.

They will also get their own private workshop from a Disney dancer and get to see the ins and outs of becoming a professional dancer.

Creative Director and Owner Carrie Parris says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the competition dancers, who will perform this Saturday at Disney Springs.

