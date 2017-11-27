Phenix City native, All-Star Canadian League Football Player goes to Grey Cup

This past Sunday, November 26, 2017, was a day to remember for Ucambre Williams of Phenix City and his family. The Williams family gathered around the television during a watch party at their home to see Ucambre play in the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup.

The 2010 Central High School graduate was selected as an All-Star for the Western Division of the Canadian Football League. Ucambre is the only American Center in the entire Canadian Football League, according to his mother, Clautretta Williams.

Since joining the Calgary Stampeders, the University of South Alabama graduate has had countless appearances, interviews & reports done in the Canadian newspapers and news.

“His Dad, Christopher Williams & I experienced an exuberance of joy & gratefulness to not only know our son is living his dream (his purpose) but to actually bear witness to it is beyond words. Although the team came up short with a loss of 27-24 against the Toronto Argonauts, the experience is absolutely unforgettable not just for Ucambre, but for our entire family & loving friends," added Clautretta Williams.

