Family's lawn care worker arrested for burglarizing home

A family in Lee County were easily able to recognize a man police say is suspected of burglarizing their home.

Auburn police arrested 51-year-old Terry France on theft and burglary charges Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to police, a victim called them after coming home and noticing that a robbery had occurred. The crime was reported in August.

France was recorded on surveillance video, allowing the victim to identify him as the same person who previously performed lawn care services at the home.

France remains in the Lee County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

