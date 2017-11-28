News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Tuesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Tuesday.

Human remains found behind Opelika trailer park in 2016 ID'd

On September 30, 2016, The Opelika Police Department recovered human remains behind Bennett’s Trailer Park, in the 1300 block of South Long Street, in Opelika. Those remains were forwarded to the Department of Forensic Sciences and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for laboratory examination.

Firefighters battle fire at Patriot Pointe Apartments in South Columbus

Firefighters were called out to the Patriot Pointe Apartments on the 3700 block of Chapman Way, off Fort Benning Road. According to the Columbus Fire Department, a fire started in the kitchen at a unit on the first floor.

Family's lawn care worker arrested for burglarizing home

Auburn police arrested 51-year-old Terry France on theft and burglary charges Wednesday, Nov. 22. According to police, a victim called them after coming home and noticing that a robbery had occurred. The crime was reported in August.

Washington Post: Moore accuser came to outlet with fake story

The woman claimed to have a relationship with Moore in 1992. She went on to allege the relationship led to an abortion when she was a teenager. The Washington Post says it never ran her story and later confronted the woman over what it believed to be a false claim.

Alabama man arrested on sodomy, marijuana charges

Devonte Hunter was arrested on charges of attempted sodomy and possession of marijuana. On Nov. 26, police responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a suspicious incident at a bar in the 100 block of East Magnolia Street. After arriving at the scene, officers were met by employees of the bar who were detaining Hunter for allegedly forcing a female patron into a restroom.

Toomer’s Corner cleanup after Auburn Iron Bowl win

The tradition of rolling the trees happens after every Auburn football victory and crews say this rolling celebration is one for the books. Crews say the cleanup should be all finished up by Tuesday afternoon.

Postal worker shot, killed at DeKalb County post office The shooting happened yesterday around 6 p.m. in the back loading area of the post office.

MCSB approves zero-tolerance language policy

The proposal addresses a situation after a Reese Road Elementary School teacher used racial slurs during a conversation with African-American students. District two board member John Thomas proposed the policy and said "zero" tolerance means review for termination.

