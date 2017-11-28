Ronald McDonald House hosts annual Day of Change Tuesday

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia's annual Day of Change takes place Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Day of Change is an event to raise awareness of the House’s mission and purpose as well as funds.

With help, the House can raise necessary funds and awareness which will allow continuation of its mission of keeping families close.

Jose Zozaya is live at McDonald’s on Macon Road, and Meteorologist Elisabeth D’Amore is broadcasting live at McDonald’s om Phenix City.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.