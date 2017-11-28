Wreaths Across America project seeks donations for holiday wreath-laying

Organizers of a project aimed at saluting fallen veterans during the holiday need thousands of donations ahead of a deadline.

The Wreaths Across America project aims to put a holiday wreath on the grave of every fallen soldier buried in national cemeteries across the country.

Fort Mitchell representatives say of the 8,500 graves at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 2,000 wreaths have been donated. Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember the nation's veterans, will take place Dec. 16.

The deadline to donate is Thursday, Nov. 30, and the organization is asking for people to purchase a wreath to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

You can sponsor a wreath by calling 1-877-385-9504.

