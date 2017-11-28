Theft suspect escapes Auburn police twice in 1 day

A man escaped Auburn police custody twice on the same day, prior to being arrested and charged.

According to police, an officer saw Jason Still walking on Mitcham Avenue carrying a backpack and a woman’s purse. Still saw officers and hid behind a vehicle. Officers say the 31-year-old ran when they tried to approach him.

Still was caught, arrested, and taken to the police department for questioning about car break-ins throughout the area. Stolen property from vehicles was recovered.

While awaiting questioning from an investigator, police say Still broke a window in an interview room and escaped the building.

He was later re-captured and booked into the Lee County Jail. Still is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, theft, fleeing and eluding, criminal mischief, and escape.

He is being held on an $18,000 bond.

