Traffic delayed following accident at Moon Rd., Veterans Pkwy. intersection

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Traffic is slightly delayed following an accident at the intersection of Moon and Road and Veterans Parkway.

First responders are on the scene of the accident involving a car and a Polka Dots Child Development Center bus. According to police, the car appears to have crashed into the back of the bus. 

Children were inside the bus and were escorted from the scene. 

There are no reported injuries. 

