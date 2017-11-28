Traffic delayed following accident at Moon Rd., Veterans Pkwy. intersection

A family in Lee County was easily able to recognize a man police say is suspected of burglarizing their home. Auburn police arrested 51-year-old Terry France on theft charges last week.More >>
Organizers of a project aimed at saluting fallen veterans during the holiday need thousands of donations ahead of a deadline. The Wreaths Across America project aims to put a holiday wreath on the grave of every fallen soldier buried in national cemeteries across the county.More >>
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia’s annual Day of Change takes place Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Day of Change is an event to raise awareness of the House’s mission and purpose as well as funds.More >>
Columbus police are searching for a Circle K armed robbery suspect. ON Nov. 21 a man entered the Circle K, located at 1801 12th Avenue and robbed the business using a firearm.More >>
This past Sunday, November 26, 2017 was a day to remember for Ucambre Williams of Phenix City, Alabama and his family. The Williams family gathered around the television during a watch party at their home to see Ucambre play in the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A New Hampshire judge has dismissed an 84-year-old doctor's attempt to regain her license, which she had surrendered in an advance of a disciplinary hearing before the state board of medicine.More >>
The 10-year-old wanted a wooden pull toy that the manufacturer had stopped making 10 years ago.More >>
