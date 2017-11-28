FIRST TO ALERT: Warm temperatures round out November. What about December?

(WTVM) - It's a cold start to this Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but this afternoon will be comfortable with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday. We'll top out in the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies.

The warming trend continues with highs in the low to mid 70s tomorrow. Afternoon highs remain the 70s through Friday but clouds will move into the area for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a low rain chance in place for those days. But coverage remains at 10-20%. Sunday's temperatures will return to seasonable norms - lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s. For the start of next week, which is the first full week of December, the forecast is a bit unsettled. We could see some rain early in the week but the forecast remains dry for now. We'll continue to monitor and update.

