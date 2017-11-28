Trial begins in 2014 murder of Columbus man

Crime scene from 2014 at Riverwind Apartments in Columbus. (Source: WTVM File)

A Cusseta man is finally standing trial in a Columbus courtroom that happened 3 years ago.

According to police, 25-year-old Gary Jones is accused of the shooting death of Robert Bolden in front of Riverwind Apartments in the Oakland Apartment neighborhood on November 5, 2014. It was his 44th birthday.

Prosecutors say this whole incident is a drug deal, gone bad.

What was supposed to be a simple exchange of marijuana, turning deadly for 44-year-old Robert Bolden.

Tuesday, during the first day of trial, prosecutors attempting to lay out what they say is undeniable evidence of the case.

From location, outside Riverwind Apartments, association with another co-defendant, Adrian Patterson, and motive.

Defense attorneys say the evidence does not match the facts.

“The state got the wrong person here, the evidence is gonna show you that Adrian Patterson shot him. Th evidence is going to show that three people arrived on scene and Adrian Patterson wanted to buy marijuana,” said defense attorney Michael Eddings.

Jurors spent the day hearing from almost a dozen witnesses near the scene.

However, attorneys on both sides are telling jurors to heavily consider the credibility of many of the witnesses’ testimony, after many statements changed.

Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Members of Columbus police and Steven Atkinson, a forensic examiner also was on the stand Tuesday.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning at 9.

