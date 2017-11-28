Trial begins Tuesday in 2014 murder of Columbus man

Opening statements in a murder trial will begin in a Columbus courtroom Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Twenty-five-year-old Gary Jones will go on trial nearly two years after being charged with the 2014 shooting death of Robert Bolden.

Bolden died in front of the Riverwind Apartments Nov. 5, 2014. He died on his 44th birthday. When patrol units were dispatched to the scene, they discovered Bolden suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery and pronounced dead.

A 12-member jury was seated on Monday.

