Columbus man arrested for child molestation, enticing a child

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested and charged a man with child molestation and enticing a child.

Columbus police arrested 21-year-old Kyle Ridge on November 29.

Ridge is charged with felony child molestation and a felony charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He is scheduled to be in Recorder's Court Wednesday, November 29 at 9 a.m.

