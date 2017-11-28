CPD searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect

Columbus police are searching for a Circle K armed robbery suspect. ON Nov. 21 a man entered the Circle K, located at 1801 12th Avenue and robbed the business using a firearm.More >>
Lanett won its first state championship a year ago. Friday was twice as nice as they went back-to-back, grabbing their second straight ring.
A Columbus mother of two was given a big boost of support from a stranger who wanted to help her take care of her son with cancer.
A sweet photo of a grandfather and grandson is becoming viral after their miracle stories of open heart surgery. While the grandfather, Allan Halstead, may be at the end of his life, it is just the beginning for his grandson Kolbie Gregware.
Phenix City police are investigating two separate overnight shootings. The first one happened just after 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Fontaine Road.
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.
The mother told police the baby didn't have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.
Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California and accused them of being soft on crime, taxes and illegal immigration.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.
