CPD searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a Circle K armed robbery suspect.

On Nov. 21 a man entered the Circle K, located at 1801 12th Avenue and robbed the business using a firearm.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20’s, 160 to 180 pounds, slim build, with a beard, afro-style haircut and wearing all black.

If you can identify the suspect and his possible whereabouts please call 706-225-4313.

