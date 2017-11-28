Muscogee Co. School District approves new director of communications

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has hired a new director of communications for the school district.

Mercedes Parham was approved Monday night at the MCSD meeting.

“I am excited to serve a community that has invested its best resources in me, starting from early childhood education,” Parham said.

She will replace the former director of communications, Valerie Fuller.

“The Muscogee County School District is our gateway to building the foundation for the next level of our region, and I look forward to working with the village that invested in me to reinforce a strong narrative of our educational system's intrinsic value,” Parham said.

