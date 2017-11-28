City of LaGrange advises downtown traffic pattern change

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange wants to advise motorists of traffic pattern changes on Bull Street and Main Street in the downtown area.

Bull Street will have a new one-way pattern that will intersect with Byron Hurst Street.

Traffic along Byron Hurst and East Depot will be required to stop, but Bull Street traffic will now flow thru without stopping and will flow around the back of Wild Leap Brewery and the city’s proposed skate park.

Bull Street will intersect Main Street at an island where traffic north on Main will now be one way. Traffic south of this intersection on Main will remain two-way traffic.

Installation of the permanent thermoplastic traffic patterns will begin Wednesday, November 29.

The island at the Main St./Bull St. intersection is estimated to be installed by Thursday afternoon.

