GUEST SEGMENT: SafeKids to host helmet giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you're giving the gift of a bike this holiday, you'll need a helmet to go along with it.

Safe Kids Columbus is giving away free helmets t children 14 and under.

“It’s important for a child to wear a helmet every single time they are on a wheel device,” Pam Fair said with SafeKids Columbus.

The helmet giveaway will be on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. 6 at the library on Macon Road.

