4 MCSD schools win statewide award for academic performance, growth

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Four schools in the Muscogee County School District have received Single Statewide Accountability System Awards (SSAS).

The schools are Aaron Cohn Middle, Britt David Magnet Academy, Columbus High, and Johnson Elementary.

The SSAS awards are given to schools with high academic performance and/or high academic growth.

For this year’s awards, College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) data were used from the three most recent school years to determine SSAS awards in two categories: Greatest Gains and Highest Performing.

Click here for more information about the criterion used to determine the awards.

The complete list of schools who received awards statewide is listed below.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.