Student singes another student's hair at Carver High in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District and Columbus police are investigating after the school district received a report that a student singed the hair of another student.

According to a media release from the Muscogee County School District, a cigarette lighter was used to singe the hair of another student in a hallway at George Washington Carver High School after school was dismissed Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident was not reported to school administration until Tuesday morning.

School administration and CPD are currently investigating the allegations and appropriate action will be taken pending the outcome of the investigation.

