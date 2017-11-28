Political strategist, veteran journalist participate in AU Speaker Series

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A political strategist and veteran journalist were the latest speakers to participate in Auburn University’s Critical Conversations Speaker Series.

Political strategist Donna Brazile and veteran journalist Ann Compton participated in a moderated discussion on the topic of “Diverse Perspectives, Civil Discourse, and a Healthy Democracy," held Tuesday evening in the Student Center ballroom on the campus of Auburn University.

This was the final event of the Fall 2017 speaker series. Previous speakers this semester included Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager.

The Spring 2018 speaker series will feature four speakers throughout February-April.

Click here to learn more information about the series that explores intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas.

WTVM East Alabama Bureau weekend reporter Brandon Etheredge introduced Brazile and Compton at Tuesday evening’s event.

