BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Coroner identifies Columbus' 39th homicide victim of the year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, says a 21-year-old man has died following a Tuesday night shooting.

Bryan tells WTVM the victim was shot multiple times at a residence on Curry Street in Columbus.

He was taken to Midtown Medical center in a private vehicle and was dead on arrival.

The coroner is not releasing the name of the victim until family is notified.

This marks the 39th homicide of the year in the City of Columbus.

