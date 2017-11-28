UPDATE: Man identified in Columbus' 39th homicide of the year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan says a man has died following a Tuesday night shooting.

Jahwon Armstead, 21, was shot multiple times at a residence on Curry Street in Columbus.

He was taken to Midtown Medical center in a private vehicle and was dead on arrival.

This marks the 39th homicide of the year in the City of Columbus.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact CPD at (706) 225-4047.

