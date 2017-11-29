Shooters of Columbus burglary suspect makes court appearance

A man arrested for a smash and grab burglary at a Columbus shooting range and gun store will make a court appearance Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Devante Patterson was arrested Friday on burglary charges after being accused of breaking into Shooters of Columbus.

According to police, Patterson was seen on surveillance video throwing a rock through one of the store’s windows and stealing $10,000 to $12,000 worth of guns and ammunition.

Patterson will appear in court at 9 a.m.

