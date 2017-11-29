News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Columbus police are investigating a fatal Tuesday night shooting. A male victim was shot and driven to Midtown Medical Center where they have died as a result of their injuries.More >>
Our Military Matters segment this week is the placing of Christmas wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans and their spouses at the National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell. The program is set for Saturday, December 16 at Noon ET, but there's urgent need this year.More >>
The Muscogee County School District is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage leading to some delayed student pickups and deliveries.More >>
A Columbus man facing child molestation charges will appear in court today. Kyle Ridge, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with felony child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. .More >>
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he is going to campaign for embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
A Denham Springs woman has been arrested after reportedly filing a false rape complaint against a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The gunfire, which was coming from an upper floor, immediately brought comparisons to the deadly mass shooting two months earlier in Las Vegas.More >>
