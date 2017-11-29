News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Coroner identifies Columbus' 39th homicide victim of the year

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, says a 21-year-old man has died following a Tuesday night shooting. He was taken to Midtown Medical center in a private vehicle and was dead on arrival.

Trial begins in 2014 murder of Columbus man

According to police, 25-year-old Gary Jones is accused of the shooting death of Robert Bolden in front of Riverwind Apartments in the Oakland Apartment neighborhood on November 5, 2014. It was his 44th birthday.

Alabama Secretary of State weighs in on Phenix City voting fraud

Voters in Phenix City are lashing out after a growing number of people allegedly used business addresses to register in the recent city council election between Vicky Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt.

Bannon to campaign for embattled Roy Moore in Alabama U.S. Senate race

The announcement comes hours after The Associated Press reported that Bannon, who had not campaigned for Moore since days before the Sept. 26 Republican runoff, had no plans to campaign for Moore.?

Muscogee County School District experiencing bus driver shortage

While most routes are not impacted, those that are will vary and compound daily depending on driver absenteeism, mechanical issues, and field trips.

Shooters of Columbus burglary suspect makes court appearance

According to police, Patterson was seen on surveillance video throwing a rock through one of the store’s windows and stealing $10,000 to $12,000 worth of guns and ammunition.?

CPD searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect On Nov. 21 a man entered the Circle K, located at 1801 12th Avenue and robbed the business using a firearm.

Student singes another student's hair at Carver High in Columbus

According to a media release from the Muscogee County School District, a cigarette lighter was used to singe the hair of another student in a hallway at George Washington Carver High School after school was dismissed Monday afternoon.?

