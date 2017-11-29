Troup Co. Sheriff's Office searches for church's flatbed trailer for Christmas parade

A flatbed trailer decorated for an upcoming Christmas parade was reported stolen from a church in LaGrange.

The tractor-trailer truck that was seen in the parking lot of Pine View Baptist Church on Whitesville Road before it was stolen. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man was seen getting out of the truck and connecting the church’s flatbed trailer onto the cab before pulling away.

The flatbed trailer is described as 53 feet long and silver aluminum in color with black trim. should be easily seen since the church installed A large model lighthouse is in the middle of it for the upcoming parade.

If you recognize the trailer seen in the photo, you are asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

