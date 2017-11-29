Muscogee County property taxes due Friday

The due date for Muscogee County property taxes is approaching.

Muscogee County property taxes are due Friday, Dec. 1.

Payments can be made by cash, check, money order, or credit/debit card at the City Service Center. If payments are mailed in, they must be postmarked by the due date and mailed to the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner.

Property taxes cannot be paid online.

City Service Center

3111 Citizens Way

Columbus, GA 31906

Muscogee County Tax Commissioner

P.O. Box 1441

Columbus, GA 31902

For more information regarding property taxes, call 706-225-3512, or click here.

