Columbus man arrested for child molestation, enticing a child makes first court appearance

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Kyle Ridge, 21 (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Kyle Ridge, 21 (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man facing child molestation charges will appear in court today.

Kyle Ridge, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with felony child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Ridge’s Recorder’s Court appearance is at 9 a.m. 

