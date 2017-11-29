Traffic delayed following car accident on River Road

During the Georgia Association of School Business Officials’ (GASBO) annual meeting, Troup County School System’s Chief Financial Officer, Byron Jones, was named a Director to the Board.More >>
During the Georgia Association of School Business Officials’ (GASBO) annual meeting, Troup County School System’s Chief Financial Officer, Byron Jones, was named a Director to the Board.More >>
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he is going to campaign for embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election.More >>
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he is going to campaign for embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a rally in the state next week, making a strong show of support for the embattled Republican a week before the special election.More >>
A November 5th traffic death investigation has resulted in Columbus Police arresting 38-year-old John Harvey Johnson Jr. on charges of homicide by vehicle, pedestrian driver due care and following too closely.More >>
A November 5th traffic death investigation has resulted in Columbus Police arresting 38-year-old John Harvey Johnson Jr. on charges of homicide by vehicle, pedestrian driver due care and following too closely.More >>
The Muscogee County School District is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage leading to some delayed student pickups and deliveries.More >>
The Muscogee County School District is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage leading to some delayed student pickups and deliveries.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a fatal Tuesday night shooting. A male victim was shot and driven to Midtown Medical Center where they have died as a result of their injuries.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a fatal Tuesday night shooting. A male victim was shot and driven to Midtown Medical Center where they have died as a result of their injuries.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.More >>
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.More >>
The FDA is advising dog owners against giving their pets "bone treats" following receiving reports of illness and deaths related to the treats.More >>
The FDA is advising dog owners against giving their pets "bone treats" following receiving reports of illness and deaths related to the treats.More >>