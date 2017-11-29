Traffic delayed following car accident on River Road - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Traffic is delayed following a car accident on River Road.

The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday morning near Mobley Road. A jeep and a small, four-door car were involved in the accident. A person has been transported to be treated for injuries. 

 According to police, the injuries are not life-threatening. 

