GUEST SEGMENT: Breakfast with Santa event to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

The Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center will host an event to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The annual Breakfast with Santa will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event will include a pancake breakfast, professional pictures, holiday craft, and signature time with Santa. The Bi-City Christmas parade begins after the breakfast at 10 a.m.

Adult tickets to Breakfast with Santa are $15. Children’s tickets are $10. Proceeds from the event will stay locally at Columbus Regional Hospital.

To purchase tickets, call 706-327-4522 or click here.