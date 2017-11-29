FIRST TO ALERT: Fog remains a major issue this AM. See when it will lift.

(WTVM) - This morning the fog is still thick with visibility numbers dangerously low. By lunchtime conditions should be better. Through the remainder of the day we'll see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

As we get into Thursday the clouds stick around with a late night rain chance possible. Isolated showers are also possibly into Friday and Saturday under a partly sunny sky. Afternoon highs stay in the low 70s. Sunday and Monday will see a bit more sunshine with highs near 70.

We'll track our next big weather changer into the Valley on Tuesday bringing showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This timing could change so stay tuned! Temperatures are expected to dip behind the rain so highs are forecasted in the low to mid 60s by Wednesday of next week.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on the forecast, and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.