Troup County School System CFO named to state board

During the Georgia Association of School Business Officials’ annual meeting, Troup County School System’s Chief Financial Officer, Byron Jones, was named a Director to the Board.

Jones feels that he will be able to share local insights to help other educational systems prosper and build upon their successes.

He says his finance team embraces progressive ideas,

“Our team has embraced a vision of progressiveness in order to move TCSS forward in areas of compliance, technology, and transparency. They have integrated an entirely new accounting system that places us into a position of strategic importance as we moved forward. In addition we have obtained the highest financial auditing opinion allowable. This is an extraordinary honor.”

With more than 180 school districts across the state, Jones believes they can build an information platform that would be available for all school districts.

He will serve a two-year term with the Board.

