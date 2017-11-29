Driver charged with vehicular homicide following Lakebottom deadly crash

A Columbus woman is sharing an incredible ultrasound of her daughter.More >>
There is heavy traffic near 4th Street and 10th Avenue in Phenix City.More >>
Just 32 days left in 2017 and the year's homicide rate for the city of Columbus is breaking records.More >>
Trial continues with testimony from officials in connection to a 2014 deadly shooting at Riverwind Apartments.More >>
Looking for a fun, festive way to celebrate the holidays with your family? Check out our list below for several exciting options!More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Grandparents might get a little offended at a new survey taken by Visiting Angels, one of the nation’s largest in-home senior care companies, because it turns out some grandchildren want to unfriend them.More >>
