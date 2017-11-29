Driver charged with vehicular homicide following Lakebottom deadly crash

Columbus police have arrested a man for vehicular homicide following a Nov. 5 traffic death.

The investigation has resulted in Columbus police arresting 38-year-old John Harvey Johnson Jr. on charges of homicide by vehicle, pedestrian driver due to care and following too closely.

The diagram below shows the two vehicles fatal crash scene located at the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Garrad Street.

The crash resulted in the death of Rebecca Hastie, 62, of Columbus, as she was tending to an injured dog near the roadway when she was hit and killed.

Two others were also injured, one sent to the hospital for treatment of those minor injuries.

