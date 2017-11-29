Duke Ellington’s granddaughter honored by CSU

Columbus State University will be hosting their second annual Broadway Ball to benefit their Dance Minor Program.

At the event, they present an award for “Lifetime Achievement in Dance” and this year’s recipient is Mercedes Ellington, granddaughter of famed jazz musician Duke Ellington, and daughter of popular bandleader Mercer Ellington.

Ms. Ellington first gained notoriety in 1963 as the first African-American member of the June Taylor Dancers on the Jackie Gleason Show. She has also appeared as a dancer and choreographer in several Broadway productions.

She transitioned from a performer to a choreographer and teacher with the creation of Balletap USA, later known as DancEllington, her tap dance company.

The Broadway Ball will also honor Columbus Symphony Conductor George Del Gobbo.

The event will take place Friday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the RiverMill Event Centre.

