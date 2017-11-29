Phenix City police issues public notice ahead of special runoff election

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - New developments are underway in the voter fraud allegations being leveled in Phenix City.

Police Chief Raymond Smith issued a public notice ahead of next month's runoff election for an open city council seat.

The notice read:

The City of Phenix City has officially posted the voter list for the upcoming special runoff election scheduled for December 19, 2017 for public inspection in the following locations: Phenix City – Russell County Library (1501 17th Ave.), The Central Activities Center (1500 14th St.), The Phenix City Public Safety Building (1111 Broad St.) and the City of Phenix City Clerks Office (601 12th St., Third Floor) . Code of Alabama 11-46-36 requires this official posting. The purpose of this public notice is to allow for electors in District 2 to verify that they are indeed on the voter list prior to the election. It is also to allow the public to challenge a voter listed on the voter list who is not a qualified voter in District 2. Those who have knowledge of a voter who appears on the voter list that is not a qualified voter in district 2 should report such names to the City Clerk, the Chief of Police, or the County Board of Registrars.

Dozens are believed to have voted in that council race using their business address to qualify, not their residential address.

