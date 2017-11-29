List: Holiday events across the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: Holiday events across the Chattahoochee Valley

Looking for a fun, festive way to celebrate the holidays with your family? Check out our list below for several exciting options!

Events happening nightly: 

  • The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular
    • 5784 Ironstone Drive, Columbus, Ga, 31907
    • Through Dec. 31
  • Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort and Gardens
    • 17800 US-27, Pine Mountain, Ga, 31822
    • Through Jan. 1
  • Christmas Lights at The Rock Ranch
    • 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, Ga, 30285
    • Through Dec. 25
  • Country Christmas Nights
    • 5020 Highway 36, The Rock, Ga, 30285
    • 5:30-9:30 p.m.
    • Dec. 9 through Dec. 23

Thursday, Nov. 30

  • Mingle with Kringle in Downtown LaGrange
    • Lafayette Plaza in downtown LaGrange
    • 3:00-5:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Parade and Lighting of The Landings
    • The Landings, Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 5:00-9:00 p.m.
    • Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.
  • Holiday Carriage Rides in Downtown LaGrange
    • East Lafayette Square, LaGrange, Ga, 30240
    • 5:00-9:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Lights at The Rock Ranch
    • 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, Ga, 30285
    • 6:00-10:00 p.m.
  • Downtown LaGrange Christmas Parade
    • 6:00 p.m.
  • Phenix City Night of Lights
    • Phenix City Amphitheater
    • 508 Dillingham St., Phenix City, Al, 36867
    • 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

  • Wynnbrook Christian School Holiday Market Place
    • Wynnbrook Baptist Church
    • 500 River Knoll Way, Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Winter Holiday Extravaganza at Columbus Public Library
    • 3000 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
    • 4:00-5:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Movie & Treats! at Columbus Public Library
    • “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
    • 3000 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
    • 4:00 p.m.
  • Gingerbread Storytime at Mildred Terry Library
    • 640 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 4:30-6:00 p.m.
  • Broadway Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
    • 1100 Block of Broadway
    • 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Uptown Tree Trail lighting at 7:00 p.m.
  • Family Theatre presents ‘Papa’s Angels’
    • 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas
    • Columbus State University
    • 6 W 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

  • Breakfast with Santa at Country Inn and Suites
    • 1664 Rollins Way, Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 8:00-9:30 a.m.
    • $25
  • Breakfast with Santa at Columbus Convention and Trade Center
    • 801 Front Ave., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 8:00-10:00 a.m.
  • Breakfast with Santa at Wood Stone Restaurant
    • 5739 Whitesville Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 8:30-10 a.m. & 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • $10-15
  • Country’s Reindeer Run
    • 1329 Broadway, Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Breakfast with Santa at St. Anne Catholic Church
    • 2000 Kay Cir., Columbus, Ga, 31907
    • 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
  • Wynnbrook Christian School Holiday Market Place
    • Wynnbrook Baptist Church
    • 500 River Knoll Way, Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Bi-City Christmas Parade
    • 601 12th St., Phenix City, Al, 36867
    • 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Victorian Christmas Open House at Port Columbus
    • 1002 Victory Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Fresh Greenery Christmas Workshop at Callway Resort and Gardens
    • 4500 Southern Pine Dr., Pine Mountain, Ga, 31822
    • 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Storytime
    • Barnes and Noble
    • 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., #1800, Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Visit with Santa at Columbus Park Crossing
    • Courtyard by Barnes and Noble
    • 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., #1800, Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • Callaway Resort and Gardens Santa Claus Classic
    • 17800 US-27, Pine Mountain, Ga, 31822
    • 5:30-8:15 p.m.
  • Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas
    • Columbus State University
    • 6 W 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Family Theatre presents ‘Papa’s Angels’
    • 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

  • Victorian Christmas Open House at Port Columbus
    • 1002 Victory Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 12:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Holiday Tour of Homes
    • 1:00-5:00 p.m.
    • $25
  • Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas
    • Columbus State University
    • 6 W 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 2:00 p.m.
  • Christmas in the Garden
    • Columbus Botanical Garden
    • 3603 Weems Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

  • Christmas at Old Town
    • 8201 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

  • Santa at Riverside/Tree Lighting Ceremony
    • Intersection of Lumpkin and Vibbert on Ft. Benning
    • 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Teen Takeover: Craft Wars
    • North Columbus Public Library
    • 5689 Armour Rd., Coulmbus, Ga, 31909
    • 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

  • Family Theatre presents ‘Papa’s Angels’
    • 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

  • Breakfast with Santa at WWII Company Street
    • National Infantry Museum
    • 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Ga, 31903
    • 9:00-11:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
  • Breakfast with Santa at The Rock Ranch
    • 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, Ga, 30285
    • 9:30-11:00 a.m.
  • Visit with Santa at Columbus Park Crossing
    • Courtyard by Barnes and Noble
    • 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., #1800, Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • The Polar Express at National Infantry Museum
    • 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Ga, 31903
    • 11:30 a.m.
  • Performance Dance Centre’s ‘The Nutcracker: A Holiday Showcase’
    • 440 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 7:00-8:30 p.m.
  • Columbus Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
    • RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    • 900 Broadway Ave., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.
    • Featuring WTVM’s very own Meteorologist Mallory Schnell!
  • Family Theatre presents ‘Papa’s Angels’
    • 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

  • Church of Columbus Holiday Bazaar
    • 2001 Double Churches Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
  • Columbus Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
    • RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    • 900 Broadway Ave., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 2:30 p.m.
    • Featuring WTVM’s very own Meteorologist Mallory Schnell!
  • Performance Dance Centre’s ‘The Nutcracker: A Holiday Showcase’
    • 440 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

  • Hanukkah Celebration at Mildred Terry Library
    • 640 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 9:30-11:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • Visit with Santa at the Mildred Terry Library
    • 640 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 10:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.
  • Live Nativity at Rivertown Church
    • 6953 Schomburg Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

  • The Polar Express at National Infantry Museum
    • 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Ga, 31903
    • 5:00 p.m.
  • Live Nativity at Rivertown Church
    • 6953 Schomburg Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • Family Theatre presents ‘Papa’s Angels’
    • 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • ‘A Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation”
    • Springer Opera House
    • 103 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • Visit with Santa at Columbus Park Crossing
    • Courtyard by Barnes and Noble
    • 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., #1800, Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • The Polar Express at National Infantry Museum
    • 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Ga, 31903
    • 11:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
  • Live Nativity at Rivertown Church
    • 6953 Schomburg Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • ‘A Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation”
    • Springer Opera House
    • 103 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Academy Dance Center’s ‘Babes in Toyland’
    • RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    • 900 Broadway Ave., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

  • The Polar Express at National Infantry Museum
    • 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Ga, 31903
    • 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.
  • ‘A Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation”
    • Springer Opera House
    • 103 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 2:30 p.m.
  • Academy Dance Center’s ‘Babes in Toyland’
    • RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    • 900 Broadway Ave., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

  • Visit with Santa at the Columbus Public Library
    • 3000 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
    • 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  •  ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!’ at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    • 900 Broadway Ave., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

  • ‘A Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation”
    • Springer Opera House
    • 103 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

  • Frosty’s Frosting Party
    • South Columbus Library
    • 2034 S. Lumpkin Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31903
    • 4:30 p.m.
  • ‘A Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation”
    • Springer Opera House
    • 103 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

  • Visit with Santa at the North Columbus Public Library
    • 5689 Armour Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31909
    • 4:00-5:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Celebration at the Mildred Terry Library
    • 640 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  •  ‘A Tuna Christmas: The Next Generation”
    • Springer Opera House
    • 103 10th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901
    • 7:30 p.m.

